Make a Prediction: Which Detroit Sports Team will emerge as contenders first?

This is my first upload that really delves into other Detroit Sports. How did I... or why did I, perhaps is the better question... decide to write this little piece? On Instagram, I saw an upload from a fellow user that showed a picture of the best sports team in each major city that had a pro sports franchise. It went as you'd expect; Tampa Bay had the Lightning (NHL), Green Bay was the Packers, San Diego was the Padres... you get the idea. Then, you see Detroit and the Honolulu blue cardiac cats is what you get.

Yes, the same Lions who've drafted in the top 10 the past 3 years. The same old lions who shuffle through Coaches, staff and players like a deck of cards. The same lions who haven't ever won a super bowl let alone a playoff game in thirty years. All Detroit Sports are in the rebuild phase as of now, with the Red Wings and Tigers in full swing of such, the Pistons finally joining the bunch, and the Lions finally "entering" the phase even though they've been putrid for many years now.

Here's my question: for my all-Detroit sports fans, which team do you think will emerge out of the dungeons first and become contenders? Let's check each team, and then you can make your picks.

Detroit Red Wings (Hockey)

First up is the Hockey Team in the Detroit Red Wings. They're led by Ex-Red Wings legend Steve Yzerman, and have been led by him for about two years now. The Red Wings haven't made the playoffs in the past five seasons, but they've only begun to become seriously bad in the past two or three. They drafted 4th overall this past season despite being the worst team in the league by quite some margin, a horrible victim of lottery luck, which is nothing out of the ordinary for Detroit sports teams.

They don't have a boatload of talent currently in the NHL, but they do have a loaded farm system, a consensus top 10 one at that, and they're led by top defensive prospect Moritz Seider and forward Lucas Raymond. And there's a ton more coming this upcoming draft. How much help you ask?

Try seven picks in the first three rounds, with two first rounders and three second rounders. Steve Yzerman made a trade with the Washington Capitals at the trade deadline this season, and at least as of now, it looks Stevie fleeced the Caps. The trade was for longtime Red Wing Anthony Mantha, an elite player when at full capacity. However, Detroit's return was nothing short of dynamic; Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, a 2021 first round selection... and a 2022 second round selection.

At first, Mantha began his stretch with the Capitals in dominate fashion, scoring in four straight games. Then, much like the Red Wings playoff hopes, it was gone. He looked slow on the ice and come playoff time, he faltered mightily, affecting his team with his penalty minutes rather than play on the ice. On the other hand, Vrana never looked more at home, scoring eight goals in 11 games with the Red Wings, a four-goal game included. The icing on the cake for the Wings is that our buddies up in Boston did a huge favor for them.

Washington had high expectations entering the playoffs, and after winning the first game of the series, they were promptly thrown off a cliff, losing their final four games. For the Red Wings, they didn't fall in the draft lottery (for once) and now hold picks 6 and 22 entering the draft. The Red Wings may not be good for some time, but should they resign Vrana this offseason and score big in the draft, we may see the light for them sooner rather than later.

Detroit Tigers (Baseball)

Also like the Red Wings, the tigers have been putrid for the past few seasons. For reference, since 2017, their best record has been 23-35. That was the COVID season last year. The year prior, they were 47-114. Ouch. The two years before that, they were 64-98 in each season. The first round picks they've had since 2016 are either struggling mightily or deep in the farm system.

2016's first round pick was Matt Manning. He was 9th overall and just made it to the majors this year. He's sporting a sweet 8.16 ERA... that's not a good sign. 2017's first round pick was Alex Faedo. He looked mediocre at best in his last season... which was 2019. Yes, that's two seasons ago. Yes, he's still injured this season. And, Yes, that's horrible news. Now, we get a little bit better.

2018 was Casey Mize, selected first overall. He just joined the majors, and a 5-5 record with a 3.55 ERA isn't terrible. 2019 was Riley Greene, and he's got reason for real optimism. At only 20 years old, he's MLB Pipeline's 15th best prospect and is living up to the hype of the 5th overall pick. He's expected to join Detroit next season. Finally, 2020's first rounder is the generational hitting prospect Spencer Torkelson. While he struggled early, he's shown solid development as of late and is also expected to join the Tigers next season. If not then, the year after seems attainable. The Tigers also control the 3rd overall pick in the draft which is less than a week away.

In the Majors, well, there's not a lot to be thrilled about, if we're being honest. The Tigers have been surprisingly hot as of late, mostly in part due to the bats finally getting some action and the pitchers not having to worry as much. There's been some thrilling moments so far this year; RHP Spencer Turnbull tossing the first Tigers no-hitter in a decade, Rule 5 draft pick Akil Baddoo coming out of nowhere early, then fizzling out only to remerge as of late. He's batting .276 on the season as a rookie. He has the potential to be a player for the long-term future.

The Tigers biggest current strength is hard to depict. It seems to be pitching as of now, though again, that's hard to say. The Tigers farm system has about three or four elite prospects, but after that, you can argue that the well goes dry.

Detroit Pistons (Basketball)

For years, the Pistons have been in one of the worst situations the league had seen. Ex-Head Coach Stan Van Gundy only doomed them further during his tenure. The Pistons haven't won a playoff series, let alone a playoff game, in over ten years now. Ironically, that seems like chump change in comparison to our boys in Honolulu blue.

However, maybe for the first time in over a decade, there's a legitimate sense of optimism for the Pistons future. How so? Well, let's step back to the beginning of the 2020 season. The Pistons had drafted three players in the first round of the draft and one in the second round of the draft. Killian Hayes (Guard) was selected 7th overall and missed significant time during the season due to an injury. He is considered by many to be the bust of the draft class.

But it wasn't like Hayes was terrible. He just didn't live up to the 7th overall pick hype. He's got room for improvement and if he fails, not every pick works out. However, it looks like general manager Troy Weaver scored big on the rest of his selections. At 16th overall, the Detroit Pistons would select Isaiah Stewart (Power Forward/Center) and at 19th overall, Weaver selected Saddiq Bey (Forward.) The duo have become fan favorites in Detroit, with Bey nearly breaking the record for most 3-pointers made amongst any and all rookies ever and Stewart leading all rookies in some interesting categories as well.

For reference, the most three pointers ever made in a season by a rookie was Donovan Mitchell for the Jazz at 187 total shots made from behind the arc. In second place was Damian Lillard himself, draining 185 three's. And third place was rising star, Saddiq Bey, landing 175 three's on the year. For reference, Anthony Edwards and Luka Doncic were right behind him. Pretty elite company eh? Bey would shoot an explosive 38% from three as well.



For Isaiah Stewart, now codenamed Beef Stew by the fanbase, led all rookies in offensive rebounds with 2.3 per game. He also led all rookies in blocks to go along with it. In addition to those two stats, he also posted the third best field goal percentage against his fellow first-years with a 55% accuracy. Bey would land first team all-rookie, while Stewart would snatch second team all-rookie.

The best part? The Pistons also landed the #1 overall selection in this upcoming draft, and will hopefully use the selection to take Oklahoma State Superstar Cade Cunningham. I should mention that this is the first time EVER the Pistons have moved up in the draft lottery with their own pick. Yes, the lottery has been around for about three and a half decades now, thanks for asking. Cade is a player that can do it all for a franchise, and with an already young-electric core around him, the Pistons may have the pieces to thrive.

Should last year's rookies continue grinding, surprise-stud free agency acquisition Jerami Grant keep excelling and Cade wind up in a Pistons uniform, the future looks bright in Detroit Basketball.

Detroit Lions (Football)

And now, to our loveable underdogs that never cease to disappoint. For years we've all watched this franchise crush our hearts over and over again. For years we've watched as a bunch of nobodies came in and either stunk it up, whiffed on draft picks, gave us double-digit loss seasons to which they then whiff on draft picks, waste the elite talent that they did have or all of the above. Part of me thinks this is different. Part of me is daring to hope that this will be a change that actually makes the Lions... dare I say it... relevant? It's wishful thinking, I know.

There's a lot I love about this Lions regime so far, but there are a handful of red flags that have me nervous. Let's go over what I like first, and that's starting with the vision of rebuilding the franchise culture on and off the field. As funny as this sounds to any fan who doesn't watch Lions football, the Lions biggest problem was coaching going into the offseason. Matt Patricia was gone. Bob Quinn was gone. His staff was about to be gone. The players he all signed for their "Unique" scheme fit will soon be gone once their long and overpaid contracts are cast into the nearest volcano. There was nothing here. Stafford was looking to get out. Golladay wasn't likely to resign. In January, things looked ridiculously bleak, even for a Detroit sports fan.

Fast forward half a year, and suddenly, there's some optimism. Brad Holmes swung a trade that would give Detroit bonus first round picks for the next two seasons, amplifying the message of a rebuild. Rather than overpay for Golladay, he let the star wideout go with the expectations of a high compensation pick next season, which you can bet won't be the only one. Meanwhile Dan "the man" Campbell has come into the locker room with the expectation that we're going to compete and have fun at the same time.

Yes. Finally. Fun is allowed again. What's even more fun is going to be watching D'Andre Swift and the Lions seriously scary-looking offensive line. What's a better way to kick off a rebuild than drafting a player who shouldn't have been sitting at 7th overall and making an already good offensive line even better? With the line of Decker, Jackson, Ragoat - excuse me... Ragnow, Vaitai and Sewell, Swift and the run game may actually begin to do some work. Rather than trying to fill every hole in the offseason, Holmes, Sheila and Campbell have embraced a rebuild and will hopefully get a top quarterback in next year's class.

That's where the problem is. The team recently came out and said they envision Jared Goff as a long-term quarterback, and not a bridge QB.

Uh oh.

It was assumed that the Lions got two first rounders from LA because one of the firsts and the third rounder included would be for Stafford, while the other first was to cover Goff's albatross of a contract. Were we mistaken?

The one bright thing about it is that if Goff fails, we'll likely have a top selection. If he shows he's got stuff to prove, we can use both selections on position players to chug through the rebuild. But if Goff struggles and we fail to solve the QB situation, Detroit will be in for a longer rebuild than already anticipated.

Which Team will become a contender first? My guess is...

1. Pistons

2. Lions

3. Red Wings

4. Tigers

I think the Pistons will be contending in 2-3 years should Cunningham end up in Detroit and live up to the hype around his name. As long as Bey, Stewart and Grant all play their parts, I can see this happening. For the Lions, this depends on Goff and the secondary woes. Should Goff need be replaced (which I think will happen) the rebuild may be much longer. The safeties need help more than any other position in my opinion, though so many others are lacking too.

The Wings need to just keep the course they're on now. They're slowly but surely making it happen, and this upcoming draft may be the beginning of what the Red Wings could use to get back to elite form. Finally, it's expected that the other cat team in the Motor City has a ways to go. For now, they need to get out of their bad contracts and keep drafting elite talent. It'll be awhile till any of it sees the majors, that's for sure.

Which Team do you think will begin contending for titles first? Let me know!