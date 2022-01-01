WATCH LIVE: Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks Madden 22 simulation

Happy New Year, everyone! I hope your 2022 is already off to a good start.

If you want to keep the good times going in 2022, why don’t you hang out with us on Saturday morning? Like every Saturday morning during the season, we’re running a Madden 22 simulation for the upcoming Detroit Lions game.

If you haven’t joined us before, we try to update the lineups as realistically as possible to what we can expect on Sunday, adjust the weather and uniforms, and just let the Madden-controlled teams fight it out while I provide live commentary for the game. I’ll also answer questions from our live audience about the real game, or anything else on your mind.

Madden is pretty wacky, and we’ve had some really weird things happen this year, so it’s always a good time. Here’s how to join us to kick off your Saturday morning and cure that hangover of yours.

What: Lions vs. Seahawks Madden sim + Q&A session

When: Saturday, January 1 — 10:30 a.m. ET

Where: Our Twitch channel — twitch.tv/prideofdetroit (or watch below)