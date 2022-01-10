Lions end the season on a high note, with some outstanding questions

The Detroit Lions no longer have to play football until this autumn. After 17 long games, the Lions have shown flashes of promise at times, frustration in others, but it all seems to be growing well under first year head coach Dan Campbell.

Of course, the criteria for “successful season” is fluid in the NFL, and with just three wins, can the Lions claim success? Was it all just about development of players, sweating out the bad cap conditions and building for the future? Or was there something more immediate: the continued fight of the team with the coaching staff, the emergence of a bonafide star in Amon-Ra St. Brown, the second-half redemption of Jared Goff? Or, perhaps, was it still a letdown; after all, it’s just three wins.

On our latest episode of the Pride Of Detroit PODcast, we say farewell to the 2021 Detroit Lions season, breaking down the finale in Detroit against the Green Bay Packers. Young players stood out, St. Brown kept breaking records and the Lions got looks for a half against the Packers starters. We also discuss that future set to vex us for the whole offseason, the question of success or qualifications thereof, and what new expectations await the Detroit Lions. We also talk about the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and the biggest questions that await the Lions in the offseason.

PODcast may be wrapping up the season, but it doesn’t stop in the offseason. We’ll continue to bring you the best Lions podcast coverage year-round, and we’re very excited to start dipping our toes into draft coverage and free agency talk, plus continuing to break down what this season has meant for the players and coaches in Detroit. Your support has been fantastic this season, and we’re eagerly looking forward to our seventh season once the Lions return in August. We’ll keep you company until then.

