It was brother against brother Sunday afternoon at Ford Field as receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown looked across the field toward a very familiar face.

For the second time this season, brothers Amon-Ra and Equanimeous played one another as division rivals. Equanimeous, the older brother, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 draft out of Notre Dame and Amon-Ra was drafted in the fourth round this year from USC.

The two first played each other in Week 2 after Equanimeous was promoted from the Green Bay Packers practice squad to the active roster. This would become permanent mid-October and the elder brother would be a spotlight on special teams. Amon-Ra boomed in the second half of his rookie season, likely emerging as a foundational piece of the Detroit Lions’ receiving corps. He finishes this season with 90 receptions for 912 yards and seven carries for 61 yards, with a total of six touchdowns.

Amon-Ra said so much support from their parents has led to this moment.

“The amount of work that they put into us. They took us across the country, different schools, visiting different colleges, spending a lot of money on us, and to finally see their kids out on the same field at the same time, I think it’s just a dream come true for them,” he said.

.@amonra_stbrown on his parents getting to watch him and his brother play @FordField today pic.twitter.com/2x6GOKGuME — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 9, 2022

Their parents, John and Miriam, played the smart move and supported both men with these awesome split jerseys. John supported Equanimeous on the front, and Amon-Ra on the back, and Miriam wore the opposite.

Brothers Equanimeous (Packers WR) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions WR) are facing off today.



Pops came ready with the jersey pic.twitter.com/9lkApfei7W — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 9, 2022

“That was dope,” Amon-Ra said of the jerseys. “My dad actually made that, I think, back home before the season so I think a lot of people were raving about it. I love it.”

More St. Brown love:

Give it up for our final NFC Rookies of the Week of the season –– powered by @PaniniAmerica!



⭐️Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

⭐️New Orleans Saints CB Paulson Adebo#FrontOffice33 | #NFLRookies | #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/PRzTluZ615 — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) January 10, 2022