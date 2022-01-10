The Denver Broncos, who fired head coach Vic Fangio over the weekend, have put in a request to interview Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head coaching vacancy, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Glenn has been one of the most popular coaches in the Lions’ ranks in the team’s first year under head coach Dan Campbell. Take, for example, this from safety Tracy Walker.

“AG’s is kind of like that uncle that—you know how there’s that uncle that always watches your back when you’re young, and he’s always going to look out for you, but he’s going to tell your ass when you’re wrong?” Walker said. “That’s AG. AG is always going to tell you when you’re wrong, but he’s going to love you. Like I said, it’s a great feeling to know I have a coaching staff that backs me up, supports what I do, supports my decisions or suggestions, and yeah, I couldn’t ask for much better honestly. I couldn’t ask for much better.”

The Lions defense didn’t exactly have a great year under Glenn, who was in his first season as an NFL defensive coordinator. The Lions finished 2021 ranked 31st in points allowed and 29th in yards allowed. That said, the former NFL defensive back helped develop some of Detroit’s younger talent in the secondary, resulting in breakout years for Walker and third-year cornerback Amani Oruwariye, who tallied six interceptions in 14 games. Undrafted rookie cornerbacks AJ Parker and Jerry Jacobs also played well above expectations in 2021.

Despite Glenn’s relative inexperience—he joined the NFL coaching ranks in 2014—he has quickly earned a solid reputation as a teacher, leader and motivator. Last year before the Lions hired him, he interviewed for the New York Jets head coaching job.

Last week, Glenn was asked if he had any interest in landing a head coaching job for this upcoming cycle. The defensive coordinator punted on the question.

“Very simple answer: I want to be the best coordinator the Lions ever had. That’s all I think about,” Glenn said.

We’ll keep you updated if Glenn schedules an interview with the Broncos. It’s worth noting, too, that the Broncos have already reached out to seven other coaching candidates to request interviews, according to various reports: