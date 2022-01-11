We’re officially into the 2022 offseason for the Detroit Lions and there’s plenty of work to do. For all of the positive vibes coming from Allen Park after a culture-setting year, the main reason this team went 3-13-1 is a lack of talent. The best way to fix that is through the offseason, and given that Detroit will have plenty of resources in the form of high draft picks and salary cap, this could be one of the more important offseason for second-year general manager Brad Holmes.

There are other things to attend to, too. The Lions coaching staff is going to go through at least some minor changes after the Lions parted ways with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn on Monday. Will they hire from within? Will they try to find another outsider who has better chemistry with what head coach Dan Campbell is trying to do on offense? Or will the Lions stand pat with Campbell as their play caller?

Additionally, it looks like defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn may get some attention during this year’s head coaching carousel after the Broncos formally requested an interview with him this week. Is there anything the Lions can do to keep him around?

In other words, the Lions have a lot on their plate this offseason, but what is the one thing they have to accomplish?

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What is the Lions’ biggest priority in the 2022 offseason?

My answer: I could say something vague like “add talent,” and while that’s probably accurate, it’s not all that fun of an answer.

So, instead, I will get a little more specific. I think this team’s biggest priority should be figuring out their secondary, because they have a complicated situation over there, and 2021 was a rough season for a ragtag group of guys.

At cornerback, the Lions would probably benefit from a veteran presence. While Amani Oruwariye took a step in 2021, he’s probably best served as a CB2, and it seems unlikely the Lions will go into next season just assuming Jeff Okudah is capable of overcoming his Achilles injury and stepping in as their top lockdown cornerback. At nickel, undrafted rookie AJ Parker did a heck of a job fighting all year, but there is plenty of room to upgrade there

Safety is, perhaps, most pressing of all. It’s an essential position in Aaron Glenn’s defense, and the Lions only have Will Harris and Brady Breeze signed for next year. Tracy Walker seems like a shoo-in to re-sign, but who will the Lions pair with him? Detroit clearly likes Harris, but he proved he may be best served as a versatile chess piece coming off the bench. Again, this unit could benefit from some experience, but don’t rule out adding a safety somewhere in the draft.

Giving Glenn and defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant—two of the most respected coaches on staff—some weapons could make this defense take a significant jump in 2022.

Your turn.