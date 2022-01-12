Report: Aaron Glenn to be first interview for Broncos head coach job on Thursday

Earlier this week, we learned that Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was on the Denver Broncos lists of prospective candidates for their head coaching vacancy, among nine other candidates. On Wednesday, Broncos reporter Mike Klis noted that Glenn has now scheduled an interview with the team for Thursday, the first head coaching interview that will be done by Denver.

Other candidates who have reportedly booked interviews are Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett (Friday), and Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy (Saturday). Denver has also requested interviews of the following coaches:

Patriots linebacker coach Jerod Mayo

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell

Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan

I wouldn’t read too much into Glenn being among the first interviews, as literally every other candidate for the job is in the playoffs, save for Doug Pederson.

Last week, Glenn told local reporters that he wasn’t focused on head coaching jobs and, instead, wanted to be the best defensive coordinator possible.

“If it happens, those things happen, man,” Glenn said. “But listen, this is a job that I have right now, and I want to be the best I can be at it. And I want to be the best that ever came through Detroit. I want you guys to say that at some point, that he was the best coordinator ever. That’s what my goal is.”

At this point, Glenn hasn’t emerged as a candidate in any of the other head coaching vacancies yet, with the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, and potentially the Oakland Raiders all in the market.