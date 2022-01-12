Praise the Sun God with our new Amon-Ra St. Brown shirts/hoodies

There was no Detroit Lions player who finished the 2021 season better than rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. In the final stretch of the season, he was named Offensive Rookie of the Month, was up for Rookie of the Week five times, set the Lions rookie record for receptions and receiving yards, and the Lions started designing trick plays around all the attention that St. Brown was garnering from opposing defense.

There may not be a bigger reason to be optimistic about this team than the emergence of St. Brown. In his rookie season, he grabbed 90 passes for 912 yards and five touchdowns—all of which came in the final six weeks of the season.

So why not celebrate and honor the man we call “The Sun God” with some brand-new Detroit Lions swag? Our friends over at Breaking T have designed these awesome “Sun God” shirts:

The design is available as a normal shirt, hoodie or women’s v-neck. There are also youth size options.

The Amon-Ra St. Brown shirt joins the latest Lions-related apparel from this season. We’ve also got the Dan Campbell “Welcome to Detroit” shirt, as well as “The Walk-Goff” celebrating Detroit’s first win of the year, MC/DC shirts, and, of course, bite a kneecap shirts.

Note: Pride of Detroit does get a certain percentage of sales of the shirt. It’s a way to support the writers, editors, and content creators who provide you with free content all year.