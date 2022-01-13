Lions vs. Packers Song of the Game: ‘This Will Be Our Year’ by The Zombies

The season is over—and what a season it was—but this only feels like the beginning of something much different. Something we haven’t seen for this Detroit Lions organization in a long, long time—maybe ever.

And that’s exactly why this playlist is closing out on the most optimistic note it can.

Lions vs. Packers Week 18 Song of the Game: “This Will Be Our Year” by The Zombies

The warmth of your smile

Smile for me, little one

And this will be our year

Took a long time to come

Look at that photo above of the defense gathered in the end zone after Tracy Walker’s game-sealing interception. Look at that group of players none of us had expected to be on the field, let alone contributors for this defense during this season. Look at the pure joy of getting the job done against a division rival.

“But they only won three games!”

I am immune to your negativity. I cannot be dragged down by your results-oriented perspective in the first year of a rebuild. You are a moron. Go root for Tom Brady like you do every year when the playoffs roll around. What an exciting time for you and your revolving door of fandom.

Now darkness has gone

And this will be our year

Took a long time to come

For three long years, there was this dark cloud hanging over this franchise. Talent getting jettisoned for petty, personal reasons. A head coach so clearly in over his head he had no other choice but to beat his chest when met with warranted criticism. Watching the wheels spin as the front office and coaching staff failed to field a winning team with a franchise quarterback in tow.

Now we’re there and we’ve only just begun

And this will be our year

Took a long time to come

It took a long time for the right people to get put in charge, but they’re here now, and it feels good to know the Lions don’t have to spend another offseason trying to get that right. And the most exciting thing about all of this is it’s only just begun; this offseason is where Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell get to really put their imprint on this roster.

“Everything will be better than it was at this time last year,” Holmes said in his press conference earlier this week. “Free agency will be better. We’ll have a little more resources at our disposal. The draft will be even better. I thought our draft was good, but it’ll be better. We have a little more capital. So we’re really excited about that. Going into the next phase of this journey.”

To assess which teams are best set up for the future, I created an offseason composite score to evaluate which NFL teams have the most resources this offseason using the Fitzgerald-Spielberger draft value chart, and a team's effective cap space + available prorated money. pic.twitter.com/v22uYWJH30 — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) January 13, 2022

In a draft class where the Lions added Penei Sewell, Alim McNeill, and Amon-Ra St. Brown, three absolute home runs, you’re telling me this front office has more resources this time around? You’re telling me Holmes himself thinks the next group he brings in will be even better? Someone pinch me.

It sure did take a long time to get here, but we’re looking at an NFC North that will be almost unrecognizable by the start of next season. The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings are searching for their new head coaches. The Aaron Rodgers saga continues in Green Bay, and let me tell you, if Jordan Love is the man under center for the Packers next season, this division becomes a whole lot more interesting in 2022.

Yeah we only just begun

Yeah this will be our year

Took a long time to come

2022 is our year, and it took a helluva long time to come.

