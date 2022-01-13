Amon-Ra St. Brown finally wins Rookie of the Week

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been named the Pepsi Rookie of the Week for the final game of the season. Against the Green Bay Packers in Week 18, St. Brown caught eight passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. He was also a key component of one of Detroit’s successful trick plays on Sunday. That performance helped St. Brown set the Lions' rookie record for receiving yards in the season, and it was also his sixth straight game with eight catches or more—a Lions record for any receivers, not just rookies.

St. Brown had been nominated for Rookie of the Week five out of the six past weeks, but this is the first time he has won it. In Week 13, he was beaten out by Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Week 14 Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons edged him. The following week, Jets cornerback Brandin Echols took away the honors, and last week Ja’Marr Chase’s 266 yards and three touchdown made him the easy winner.

This week, the fan-voted award was a tight battle between St. Brown and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who passed for 223 yards and two touchdowns in their big upset win over the Indianapolis Colts. However, a late push from the Lions’ social media—and us, too—gave St. Brown the edge at the last minute. The Lions’ rookie started Thursday morning just one percent ahead of Lawrence, but by 11:30 a.m. ET, St. Brown had pulled ahead 57 percent to 41 percent.

Congratulations to St. Brown for some well-earned honors. Brown was also named Offensive Rookie of the Month back in December.