The Associated Press released their 2021 All-Pro Teams on Friday, but you will not find a single Detroit Lions player on the list. Not only were the Lions shut out from both the first and second-team All Pro lists, but no player even received a single vote from the panel of 50 media members from the Associated Press.

Last year, the Lions had two different players make the AP list. Center Frank Ragnow and punter Jack Fox were both named second-team All Pro. This year, Ragnow missed most the season after suffering a foot injury. Interestingly enough, Fox’s gross punting average actually improved from 49.1 last year to 49.2 this year. That figure ranked second in the NFL. However, his net punting average dropped from 44.8 to 42.3, which ranked sixth this year. Despite the solid numbers, Fox still did not garner a vote ahead of seven other punters (AJ Cole, Bryan Anger, Michael Dickson, Logan Cooke, Sam Martin, Johnny Hekker, and Cameron Johnson).

It would be hard to make an argument that there was a single Lions player worthy of making one of the All-Pro teams. The talent level on this team was undoubtedly low, which only speaks to how impressive the coaching staff was to turn this roster into a .500 team down the stretch. Hopefully, if they can continue to develop this set of players, we’ll see more attention given to Detroit next season.

You can view the entire list of AP All-Pro votes and winners right here.