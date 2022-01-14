 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Notes: 2 Lions among PFF’s top 25 rookies

It’s the pair you’re thinking of.

By Andrew Kato
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Three recently posted articles on Pro Football Focus’ website kept the praise for the Detroit Lions’ 2021 rookie class rolling. In an article posted on Thursday, two Lions rookies were among the 25 highest rated (according to PFF’s grading system). In a separate article by Seth Galina posted on Thursday, a former Trojan playing for the Lions was named the biggest surprise at wide receiver this season. On Friday, the service gave rankings by team for overall draft classes; unfortunately, the team class rankings article is paywalled but we can tell you that Detroit was very high.

Coming back to the article whose content is public, offensive tackle Penei Sewell was the ninth-highest graded rookie on the season while Week 18’s Rookie of the Week checked in at number 11 on the list. Earlier this week on Tuesday, we pointed out that PFF named Sewell and defensive tackle Alim McNeill to their 2021 All-Rookie team, but Amon-Ra St. Brown did not make it. How can he be a top-rated rookie but not make the team? Early first-round picks (all three in the top ten selections) Devonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, and Ja’marr Chase were unfortunately rated higher than St. Brown.

How optimistic should Lions fans be about the future? When it comes to adding young talent, the team looks to be on track. Even setting aside the three rookies highlighted by PFF, there are the undrafted players who made significant contributions this year like AJ Parker, Jerry Jacobs, and Riley Patterson. And though they didn’t score out well according to PFF’s system, the Lions even found things to like about what they got from other rookies like Levi Onwuzurike and Derrick Barnes. Then there are other young players like Craig Reynolds and Evan Brown who gained considerable pro experience this season.

Is it time to start pouring the Kool-Aid and ordering up Amon-Ra St. Brown swag? It seems like PFF is on board. Shouldn’t you be, too?

Now, on to the rest of today’s Notes.

  • The Martian Gleepgorps better look out:

  • Lions legend Barry Sanders was a guest on Good Morning Football to talk about running backs in the playoffs, but also about the outlook for the Detroit Lions. You can watch the entire segment in the embedded video viewer on the GMFB site.

  • The latest draft prospect article from Ben Raven at MLive features five edge defenders the Lions might be interested in.

  • It’s D’Andre Swift’s birthday today!

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...