For as much optimism and good vibes the Detroit Lions earned over the past month and a half to close out their season, it ended without them making the NFL playoffs for the fifth consecutive year.

This isn’t new territory for Lions fans. Hell, the team has won exactly one playoff game in my lifetime. But considering this is familiar territory for Detroit fans, we’re used to adopting a second team to root for in the NFL Playoffs. Over the years, those allegiances change, but some of the familiar—and popular—choices are once again in the mix for the Lombardi trophy.

Today’s question of the day is…

Which team are you rooting for in the NFL Playoffs?

As mentioned, there are plenty of storylines familiar to fans. A popular one for those in Michigan is Tom Brady in search of his 20th Super Bowl in as many years. The “will he, won’t he?” saga with Aaron Rodgers is as hot as it’s ever been in regards to his future with the Green Bay Packers. And everyone else is looking forward to Ben Roethlisberger’s career going out to the tune of a wet whoopee cushion like it deserves to once and for all.

For me, I’m most intrigued by “the worst No. 1 seed” in AFC history, the Tennessee Titans. Head coach Mike Vrabel undoubtedly deserves to be named the league’s Coach of the Year for fielding a team that’s seen 88 different players on its active roster this season. The team dealt with injuries to all three of their top skill players in Julio Jones, A.J. Brown, and Derrick Henry, the latter missing more than half the season, but Tennessee made their way to the top of the conference despite all the setbacks.

Plus, who isn’t excited to see a rested and healthy Henry return to lay waste to the league in a way no other running back does today?

Your turn.