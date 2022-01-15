NFL playoff predictions: Expert picks for Wild Card weekend

The NFL Playoffs are here, and for some reason, this feels like it’s going to be a special postseason. It’s been a wild season, because it doesn’t seem like there is the normal prevalence of a dominant team or two. Sure, there are favorites, but every top seed has its flaws and some of the lower seeds—minus the Steelers—have some serious intrigue. The odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl is the Green Bay Packers, but their odds are only +380, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, which is far from a heavy favorite.

We’ve already made our Super Bowl picks for this year, and you can tell from them that these playoffs could go in any direction over the next month.

That starts with this weekend with the SUPER Wild Card Weekend, featuring six games. All of them—minus the Steelers—feature tight betting lines within a score. And it should come as little surprise that our staff only agrees on two games this weekend—and they happen to be the two games with the highest lines:

Buccaneers (-8) over Eagles

Chiefs (-12) over Steelers

But those are just straight up picks. A handful of us made picks against the spread, and there is no consensus in any game there.

Check out all of our Wild Card weekend picks below: