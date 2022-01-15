NFL playoffs 2022: Game times, TV schedule, streaming for Wild Card Saturday

The 2022 NFL Playoffs kick off this Saturday with a doubleheader in the AFC. This conference was tight to the very finish, with a near tie on Sunday Night Football impacting who was in and who was out.
The team that robbed us of that reality was the Las Vegas Raiders, who pulled out a win and stamped their ticket to the postseason with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders aren’t considered a contender by much, but their first round matchup is against a Cincinnati Bengals team that hasn’t won a playoff game since 1991—a current NFL record.
That it the appetizer to Saturday night’s main course: an AFC East battle between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. The Patriots have had a stranglehold on the division for two decades, but last year was the first the Bills had won the division since 1995, and they did it again this year. But the two teams split the season series this year, and divisional matchup can really go in either direction.
Here’s how to watch Saturday’s playoff games:
Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals
Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
TV announcers: Mike Tirico, Drew Brees, Kathryn Tappen
Online streaming: Peacock, Yahoo Sports app
Radio: Westwood One
Radio announcers: Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic, Ben Leber
Odds: Bengals by 5.5
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
TV announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn
Online streaming: Paramount +, Yahoo Sports app
Radio: Westwood One
Radio announcers: John Sadak, Ross Tucker, Steve Tasker
Odds: Bills by 4.5
