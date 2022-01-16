NFL playoffs 2022: Game times, TV schedule, streaming for Wild Card Sunday

Saturday’s playoff games are in the books. Congratulations to the Cincinnati Bengals for winning their first postseason game in over three decades, and to the Buffalo Bills for establishing pure dominance in the AFC East with one of the biggest blowout victories in NFL Playoff history over the New England Patriots

Now we turn our attention to an unprecedented tripleheader of games this Sunday.

We kick things off with a battle between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Philly snuck their way into the playoffs by winning six of their last eight games. They’re led by a formidable running attack that led the league in rushing yards in the regular season. The Buccaneers were expected to be here, as Tom Brady is eternal.

Then we move to another NFC matchup. This time the San Francisco 49ers—fresh off their dramatic playoff-sealing, comeback win over the Rams—take on the Dallas Cowboys. This has been a popular pick for the upset of the week, with the 49ers playing decent football down the stretch. But the Cowboys are one of the most well-rounded teams in the NFL, with an explosive offense and a dangerous defense.

Sunday concludes with what projects to be the most lopsided game in the Wild Card round. Even Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger notably said that Pittsburgher “don’t stand a chance” against the returning AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s how to watch the trio of games on Sunday.

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

TV announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews

Online streaming: FoxSports.com

Radio: Westwood One

Radio announcers: Tom McCarthy, Ron Jaworski, Derek Rackley

Odds: Buccaneers by 7.5

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

Date: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV: CBS, Nickelodeon

TV announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (CBS)

TV announcers: Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson, Gabrielle nevaeh Green (Nickelodeon)

Online streaming: Amazon Prime, Yahoo Sports app

Radio: Westwood One

Radio announcers: Spero Dedes, Tony Boselli, Laura Okmin

Odds: Cowboys by 3

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

TV announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya

Online streaming: Peacock, Yahoo Sports app

Radio: Westwood One

Radio announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Olivia Harlan-Dekker

Odds: Chiefs by 12