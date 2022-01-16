Can the Lions end their playoff win drought next year?

On Saturday, the Cincinnati Bengals outlasted the Las Vegas Raiders, ending their 31-year playoff win drought. Now, the Lions hold the longest current streak at 30 years, dating back to January 1992 when they dismantled the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bengals and Lions both have had their chances throughout the years, but finally, the current Bengals regime has put together some really solid pieces like bringing in Joe Burrow as their franchise QB and quickly developing talent around him, to pair with an already solid defense. The Lions are trying to do the same, but they were still in the process of washing away the stink left behind from the previous regime.

Still, fan optimism is literally at an all-time high, and who knows? Maybe it’s the Lions’ turn. Maybe they can right the ship a little earlier than expected. Could it be next year?

Today’s Question of the Day is…

Can the Lions end their 30-year playoff win drought next year?

My answer: Sure, why not? Probably not, though.

After only earning three wins in 17 games, it might sound like a ridiculous question, but the Lions managed to win three games and play a lot of good teams close with some of the worst injury luck, and with one of the least talented rosters in the NFL.

Dan Campbell is already becoming a rock star to most fans, and I believe finding the right offensive coordinator to replace Anthony Lynn and adding another solid draft class brings them extremely close to entering that window of challenging for a playoff spot. From there, anything can happen. We’ve seen it time and time again.

Whether or not they end the streak next year... the hope is there, and there is that feeling that if it doesn’t happen next year, then it will happen soon after. It’s okay to feel hopeful, because without it, we’ve got nothing.

Your turn.