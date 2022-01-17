Updated 2022 NFL Draft order: Scenarios for the Detroit Lions’ Rams pick

We already know the Detroit Lions are locked into the No. 2 overall pick for the 2022 NFL Draft after finishing 3-13-1 for the season. However, they have a second first-round pick courtesy of the Los Angeles Rams, after sending quarterback Matthew Stafford to the west coast about a year ago.

The Rams are still alive in the postseason, meaning the position of their first-round pick has yet to be determined. In general, the earlier they get bounced from the playoffs, the better the Lions’ draft pick will be.

After this weekend’s Wild Card results, the top 24 picks in the draft are set, with only one spot (Pick 23) dependent on Monday night’s game.

We can also get a little more specific with where that Rams pick may end up. In fact, one scenario is very simple. Let’s break it all down by running through every possibility over the next week, starting with the final Wild Card game between the Rams and the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

If the Rams lose to the Cardinals

LA’s pick—which belongs to the Lions—will be 23rd overall

Simple enough. Four Wild Card round losers—Eagles, Steelers, Patriots, Raiders—finished with worse records than the Rams, so they will pick ahead of Detroit. Among the first-round losers, only the Cowboys would pick later than Detroit, simply because their strength of schedule was tougher than the Rams.

If the Rams beat the Cardinals...

LA’s pick will land anywhere between 26 and 32, depending on the divisional round results.

Let’s break down the possibilities if the Rams make it to the next round of the playoffs. They can’t mathematically get pick 25, even though one division round loser will earn that pick. Here are all the other scenarios.

If the Rams lose to the Buccaneers next week...

It will be pick 26 if...

The Chiefs lose to the Bills AND

The Packers lose to the 49ers

Bengals/Titans doesn’t matter

It will be pick 27 if...

The Chiefs lose to the Bills OR

The Packers lose to the 49ers

It will be pick 28 if...

The Chiefs beat the Bills AND

The Packers beat the 49ers

If the Rams beat the Buccaneers next week...

The pick will be anywhere between 29-32, depending on the results of Conference Championship weekend.