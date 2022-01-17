2022 NFL Playoff: Divisional round schedules, matchups, kickoff times

On Sunday night, the NFL announced the dates, matchups and times for the Division Round of the 2022 playoffs. Although the final matchup will be decided by Monday night’s match between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals, all three other games have been determined, as the field of teams drop from 14 to eight.

Things kick off on Saturday afternoon, as two of the hottest AFC teams face off against each other. The one-seeded Tennessee Titans, winners of four of their last five games, could be hitting their stride at the right time. With Derrick Henry expected to come back from injury, their ground-and-pound attack are what the playoffs are all about. But they’ll have to beat a new-age Cincinnati Bengals team that just put a playoff drought to bed, and may have the next iconic QB/WR duo in Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

The nightcap on Saturday is a classic matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers. Expectations are sky-high for the Packers, as they finished the season with the one-seed wrapped up before the final week of the season. Aaron Rodgers’ future is very much unknown, so this could be the last year before Green Bay’s window closes. However, they’re facing a 49ers team that in the not-so-distant past, absolutely destroyed the Packers in the NFC Conference Championship just three years ago.

Sunday kicks off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing off against the winner of Monday night’s Cardinals vs. Rams game. It’s worth noting the Rams took down the Bucs in LA back in Week 3, but both teams hardly resemble the ones from way back in September.

The Divisional round closes with perhaps the most anticipated matchup of the playoffs. The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off as two teams vying to become mainstays as AFC Champs. Last year, the Chiefs edged the Bills in the AFC Conference Championships, but after absolutely destroying the Patriots on Saturday, Buffalo is looking as good as ever.

Here are the full details for next week’s playoff games:

Saturday, January 22

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Kickoff time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: Paramount +

Paramount + Odds: Titans by 4

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers

Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: FoxSports.com

FoxSports.com Odds: Packers by 5.5

Sunday, January 23

Arizona Cardinals/Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kickoff time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: Peacock

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs