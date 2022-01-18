Ask POD: Detroit Lions offseason mailbag 1.0

It’s been a while since we revisited the mailbag, as the entire Pride of Detroit staff took a week to catch their breath after an eventful year of Detroit Lions football. In 2021, we went through a head coaching search, a general manager search, a franchise quarterback trade, then a season filled with record-breaking field goals, a potential 0-17 run that finished with a complete turnaround and persistent hope for the future.

But now it’s time to turn the page and face the 2022 year ahead. There are only two weeks until the Senior Bowl, less than two months until free agency, and the NFL Draft is just over three months away. In other words, everything is going to sneak up on us in a hurry.

So let’s use the brief moment of stasis to talk to y’all and answer any questions you may have about the months ahead or anything that happened in the 2021 season. Myself and Erik Schlitt will pick out the most interesting questions and tag team the answers to them.

Submit your questions in the comment section below or via Twitter using the #AskPOD hashtag.

Alright, let’s hear it. What’s on your mind?