The Detroit Lions continue to add players to their offseason roster which now stands at 49 players. On Tuesday, the Lions announced they signed tight end Jordan Thomas to a reserve/futures deal bringing the tight ends room up to seven players—yes, one-seventh of the current roster.

Thomas was selected by the Houston Texans in the sixth round of the 2018 draft (pick No. 211 overall). He played in all 16 games as a rookie, starting 10, amassing 20 receptions for 215 yards and four touchdowns. Entering his second season, Thomas was projected to be the Texans starter but injuries limited him to just five games with minimal production. In 2020, he had dropped down to third on the depth chart but failed to make it out of training camp.

After his release, he joined the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster twice that season before eventually being released and claimed by the New England Patriots where he closed out the season without seeing any game action. That January, he signed a reserve/futures deal with the Indianapolis Colts but was released at the end of the 2021 training camp.

Thomas is an upside option, with a nice size-speed combination, and showed potential three years ago but has been quiet since. He is very much another reclamation project for this coaching staff.

Here’s a look at the Lions tight end depth chart at this time:

T.J. Hockenson

Hunter Bryant

Shane Zylstra

Jared Pinkney

Charlie Taumoepeau

Matt Sokol

Jordan Thomas

Also, it’s worth noting that 2021 UDFA Brock Wright, who ended the season as the Lions starter, is an exclusive right s free agent, basically assuring he will return to the Lions in 2022.