For the first time ever, we were treated this past weekend to a Super Wild Card Weekend. The new slate of six games over three days exposed pretenders and anointed contenders, including our beloved Matthew Stafford in the latter group.

Question of the day: Has your Super Bowl pick changed after Wild Card Weekend?

My answer: not just yet.

I originally picked the Titans over the Cardinals in the Super Bowl—you can see all of the staff’s Super Bowl picks here—and while we saw some very dominant performances from the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs this past weekend, I’m not just ready to put them ahead of a team that didn’t play because they were the best over the course of 17 games.

Obviously, I do have to nominate a new team from the NFC, and I think the winner of this weekend’s Bucs-Rams game will be that team. Oh, how sweet it would be for Matthew Stafford to march right through Lambeau to the Super Bowl.

Regardless, I’m still leaning towards the AFC for the Super Bowl. They’re a very top-heavy conference with several very complete teams, and I would probably take the Titans, Chiefs, or Bills all over any NFC team as it stands right now.

Your turn. Am I overreacting? Which team is your Super Bowl pick after Super Wild Card Weekend? Let’s hear it.