 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Detroit Lions comprehensive depth chart: Week 17 at Seattle Seahawks

A quick reference guide for player viewing during the game.

By Erik Schlitt
/ new
NFL: Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Week 17, and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) are on the road to take on the surprisingly struggling Seattle Seahawks (5-10).

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

Quarterback (3)

Running back (5)

Wide receiver (5 + 2)

Tight end/H-back/Fullback (2 + 2)

Expected starting offensive line (9 + 2)

  • LT — Taylor Decker (68)
  • LG — Jonah Jackson (73)
  • C — Evan Brown (63)
  • RG — Tommy Kraemer* (78)
  • RT — Penei Sewell* (58)

Reserve offensive line

Interior defensive line (6 + 1)

EDGE Rushers (4 + 2)

Off-the-ball linebacker (5)

Cornerback (5)

Nickelback (1)

  • NB AJ Parker* (41)

Safety (5)

  • FS - Tracy Walker (21)
  • SS - Dean Marlowe (31)
  • C.J. Moore (38)
  • Jalen Elliott (42)
  • Brady Breeze (15)

Kicking team (3)

  • P - Jack Fox (3)
  • LS - Scott Daly (47)
  • K - Riley Patterson* (6)

Kick/Punt returners

  • Godwin Igwebuike (35) - Kick return
  • Tom Kennedy (85) or Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) - Punt return

Kick coverage specialists

  • Holder - Jack Fox (3)
  • Gunner - KhaDarel Hodge (18) and Bobby Price (27)
  • Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)
  • 5 phase - Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above:

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...