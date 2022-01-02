It’s Week 17, and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) are on the road to take on the surprisingly struggling Seattle Seahawks (5-10).
This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.
Quarterback (3)
- Jared Goff (16) — removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list — knee, Doubtful
- Tim Boyle (12) — expected to start
- David Blough (10)
Running back (5)
- D’Andre Swift (32) — shoulder, not listed with an injury designation
- Jamaal Williams (30)
- Craig Reynolds (46)
- Godwin Igwebuike (35)
- Jermar Jefferson* (28)
Wide receiver (5 + 2)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown* (14)
- Tom Kennedy (85)
- Trinity Benson (17) — removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday
- KhaDarel Hodge (18)
- Javon McKinley* (83) — standard elevation for this week
- Josh Reynolds (8) — added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday
- Kalif Raymond (11) — added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday
Tight end/H-back/Fullback (2 + 2)
- Jared Pinkney (80) — signed to the active roster from the Rams’ practice squad on Tuesday
- Ross Travis (48) — signed to practice squad Tuesday, standard elevation for this week
- Brock Wright* (89) — placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday
- Superback, Jason Cabinda (45) — knee, Ruled OUT
Expected starting offensive line (9 + 2)
- LT — Taylor Decker (68)
- LG — Jonah Jackson (73)
- C — Evan Brown (63)
- RG — Tommy Kraemer* (78)
- RT — Penei Sewell* (58)
Reserve offensive line
- OL — Matt Nelson (67) — removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday
- OT — Will Holden (69)
- C — Ryan McCollum* (74)
- OG - Parker Ehinger (65) — COVID-19 elevation this week
- RG - Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) — added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday
- G Logan Stenberg (71) — Injured reserve (undisclosed), eligible to return when healthy
Interior defensive line (6 + 1)
- 3T - Nick Williams (97)
- NT - Alim McNeill* (54)
- 4i - Levi Onwuzurike* (75)
- NT - John Penisini (98)
- DL - Bruce Hector (76) — COVID-19 elevation this week
- DL - Jashon Cornell (96) — activated from the reserve/non-football illness list
- 4i - Michael Brockers (91) — knee, added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday
EDGE Rushers (4 + 2)
- WILL - Charles Harris (53)
- SAM - Austin Bryant (2)
- Julian Okwara (99) — ankle, not listed with an injury designation
- Jesse Lemonier (52)
- Rashod Berry (43) — illness, downgraded to OUT on Saturday
- Trey Flowers (90) — placed on IR with a knee injury — eligible to return when healthy
Off-the-ball linebacker (5)
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) — shoulder, not listed with an injury designation
- Derrick Barnes* (55)
- Anthony Pittman (57)
- Curtis Bolton (49) — signed to active roster from practice squad — back, questionable
- Tavante Beckett (59) — COVID-19 elevation this week
Cornerback (5)
- Ifeatu Melifonwu* (26)
- SS - Will Harris (25)
- Bobby Price (27)
- Mark Gilbert* (40)
- Saivion Smith (19) — illness, not listed with an injury designation
Nickelback (1)
- NB AJ Parker* (41)
Safety (5)
- FS - Tracy Walker (21)
- SS - Dean Marlowe (31)
- C.J. Moore (38)
- Jalen Elliott (42)
- Brady Breeze (15)
Kicking team (3)
- P - Jack Fox (3)
- LS - Scott Daly (47)
- K - Riley Patterson* (6)
Kick/Punt returners
- Godwin Igwebuike (35) - Kick return
- Tom Kennedy (85) or Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) - Punt return
Kick coverage specialists
- Holder - Jack Fox (3)
- Gunner - KhaDarel Hodge (18) and Bobby Price (27)
- Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)
- 5 phase - Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Anthony Pittman (57)
