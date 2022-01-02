It’s Week 17, and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) are on the road to take on the surprisingly struggling Seattle Seahawks (5-10).

This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk (*) after their name.

Quarterback (3)

Jared Goff (16) — removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list — knee, Doubtful

Tim Boyle (12) — expected to start

David Blough (10)

Running back (5)

D’Andre Swift (32) — shoulder, not listed with an injury designation

— shoulder, not listed with an injury designation Jamaal Williams (30)

Craig Reynolds (46)

Godwin Igwebuike (35)

Jermar Jefferson* (28)

Wide receiver (5 + 2)

Tight end/H-back/Fullback (2 + 2)

Expected starting offensive line (9 + 2)

LT — Taylor Decker (68)

LG — Jonah Jackson (73)

C — Evan Brown (63)

RG — Tommy Kraemer* (78)

RT — Penei Sewell* (58)

Reserve offensive line

Interior defensive line (6 + 1)

EDGE Rushers (4 + 2)

Off-the-ball linebacker (5)

Cornerback (5)

Ifeatu Melifonwu* (26)

SS - Will Harris (25)

Bobby Price (27)

Mark Gilbert* (40)

Saivion Smith (19) — illness, not listed with an injury designation

Nickelback (1)

NB AJ Parker* (41)

Safety (5)

FS - Tracy Walker (21)

SS - Dean Marlowe (31)

C.J. Moore (38)

Jalen Elliott (42)

Brady Breeze (15)

Kicking team (3)

P - Jack Fox (3)

LS - Scott Daly (47)

K - Riley Patterson* (6)

Kick/Punt returners

Godwin Igwebuike (35) - Kick return

Tom Kennedy (85) or Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) - Punt return

Kick coverage specialists

Holder - Jack Fox (3)

Gunner - KhaDarel Hodge (18) and Bobby Price (27)

Personal protector (PP) — C.J. Moore (38)

5 phase - Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Anthony Pittman (57)

At-a-glance

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above: