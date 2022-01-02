Lions vs. Seahawks 2022: Game time, TV schedule, streaming live

In other years, this would be it. The final curtain call, the final week. Not so this time. The NFL has expanded itself, engorged and growing, and this is now merely the penultimate game, and that means we’re subject to at least two more games for the Detroit Lions. This is one of them.

The Lions are once against plagued with absences, set on by injury and illness, and Jared Goff is doubtful heading into the game. This could mean more time for Tim Boyle, who was one interception away from potentially leading the Lions back against the Atlanta Falcons. At other positions, the Lions continue to test their depth, calling up more practice squad players in hopes to plug gaps at their depth.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, are ready to put their awful season to bed. It’s a year that’s featured on-and-off feuds with quarterback Russell Wilson, and many questions as to whether he will be back with Seattle next season. But for the Seahawks proper, the season hasn’t gone their way, and they’re eliminated from the playoffs in a contentious NFC West. The game means little, other than draft positioning and pride.

The football continues until morale improves.

Detroit Lions vs Seattle Seahawks game info

Date: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field — Seattle, WA

TV: FOX

TV announcers: Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib

Week 17 Map: Courtesy of 506 Sports

Online stream: FUBO.TV, Yahoo Sports app (locally)

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown

Odds: Seahawks -8.5, 42.5 o/u, according to DraftKings Sportsbook