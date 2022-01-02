Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks expert picks, score predictions

The Detroit Lions are limping towards the end of the season. While their play has improved noticeably over the past month—they were 2-2 in December—the losses on their roster continue to mount at unsustainable levels. In the past month, the following players have been placed on injured reserve: Trey Flowers, Jerry Jacobs, T.J. Hockenson, Alex Anzalone, Josh Woods, and Amani Oruwariye. That’s not to mention the terror that COVID-19 has caused on the roster, which will cost the Lions the availability of starters Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond, Brock Wright, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, and Michael Brockers this week. Oh, and starting quarterback Jared Goff is likely to miss his second straight game, too

But, hey, D’Andre Swift is back this week!

The Seattle Seahawks are on tap this week, and their disappointing season is coming to a merciful end. Last week’s last-second loss to the Chicago Bears may be a low point in the year for them, and now they’re on the precipice of either finding a new franchise quarterback or going into full rebuild mode with a potential change at head coach.

So what does our staff think of this week’s matchup? Well, aside from one, brave soul, pain. Here’s a look at our picks for the Lions’ Week 17 matchup against the Seahawks:

Kyle Yost (12-2-1): 27-18 Seahawks

John Whiticar (12-2-1): 24-17 Seahawks

Jeremy Reisman (10-4-1): 27-13 Seahawks

Hamza Baccouche (10-4-1): 27-23 Seahawks

Alex Reno (9-5-1): N/A

Kellie Rowe (9-5-1): N/A

Erik Schlitt (8-6-1): 21-16 Seahawks

Mike Payton (8-6-1): 20-17 Seahawks

Andrew Kato (8-6-1): 31-24 Seahawks

Jerry Mallory (8-6-1): 26-13 Seahawks

Chris Perfett (7-6-2): 45-31 Lions

Morgan Cannon (6-5-1): 24-21 Seahawks

Ryan Mathews (7-7-1): 24-13 Seahawks

You can see our picks for all Week 17 games right here.

Now it’s time for you to make your pick. Vote for the winner in the poll below and share your score prediction in the comment section below.