Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks first half open thread

The Detroit Lions only have two games left to build up momentum for the 2022 season. Detroit is 2-2 in their last four games, and were close to pushing that to 3-1 with a backup quarterback last week.

Chances are the Lions will have to take the field with backup Tim Boyle again this week against the 5-10 Seattle Seahawks. Seattle is nearing a crossroads in their franchise. With their first double-digit loss in Pete Carroll’s career, many are wondering if this game will be Russell Wilson’s final home game of his Seahawks’ career—or is it Carroll who will be shown the exit door?

If we know the Dan Campbell-led Lions, we know they are going to do everything in their power to make Wilson’s potential last game in Seattle a bad one. Even with a depth chart depleted by injury and COVID, Campbell has this team playing hard and making every opponent work for all four quarters to get wins—and for unsuspecting teams like the Cardinals, sometimes that isn’t enough to beat these Lions.

Can Detroit pull off another upset this week and keep their positive vibes going in 2022? Come hang out with us for the first two quarters of Lions vs. Seahawks.