Sunday Night Football open thread: Vikings at Packers

The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings is often a hard-fought battle, but tonight’s edition of Sunday Night Football has a lot more at stake than just pride.

The Packers are fighting for the first seed in the NFC, and with just a single team getting a bye, the extra week of rest would be especially important. For all the distractions surrounding Aaron Rodgers this offseason, he has returned to form on the field. Rodgers is once again an MVP candidate. With 33 touchdown passes to just four interceptions, Rodgers has been as efficient as always. A Packers win paired with a Cowboys loss would lock up first in the NFC. For Lions fans eyeing the calendar, that could mean Green Bay resting some starters for the season finale.

As for the Vikings, a loss tonight could very well end their season. Currently sitting outside the playoffs with a 7-8 record, with the Eagles and 49ers holding two of the Wild Card spots. It has been an up-and-down season for the Vikings. While Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson have been the usual stars on offense, the offense will be missing a key piece: Kirk Cousins. With Cousins out with COVID, the Vikings will turn to Sean Mannion at quarterback. Minnesota will need some Mannion Magic to stave off elimination.

Can the Vikings keep their season alive, or will the Packers tighten their grip on the NFC crown?

Here is how to watch tonight’s game:

Date: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field—Green Bay, WI

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sidelines)

Online: NBCSports.com