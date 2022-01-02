Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks live score updates, highlights, news

It’s the penultimate game of the season for the Detroit Lions, and perhaps not one more emblematic of how this season has gone. The Lions will be down their No. 1 quarterback, wide receiver, tight end, center, right guard, defensive end, defensive tackle, linebacker, and cornerback.

But, hey, they’ve been without a lot of these guys all season, and they’ve managed to play some seriously competitive football all years.

This week, they’ll have to test their might against a Seattle Seahawks team that has nothing to play for but pride. It’s an odd sight to see the Seahawks at 5-10 under Pete Carroll, because they’ve literally never had double-digit losses with him at the helm. But emotions could be running high in Seattle, as the future of Russell Wilson is on everybody’s mind in Seattle. Could this be his last home game as the Seahawks starter? Will Seattle look completely different the next time they take the home field?

We’ll be providing live updates from Week 17 here.

First quarter

The Lions won the toss and deferred, and Detroit’s defense quickly rewarded the decision. Pressure forced two incomplete passes from Russell Wilson and the Seahawks quickly went three-and-out.

Detroit’s offense was moving pretty well on their first drive of the game, but when they got into Seahawks territory, they faced a fourth-and-1. Dan Campbell, as he has done all season, decided to go for it. Jamaal Williams came up short, which was upheld upon replay when Campbell challenged it.

Seattle’s offense got a spark and tallied the first points of the game. Bolstered by a 20-yard run from Rashaad Penny, the Seahawks worked their way into the red zone. A few plays later, Penny punched it in from 15 yards out, breaking tackle attempts from Charles Harris and Tracy Walker. 7-0 Seahawks.

Rashaad Penny gets the scoring going in Seattle.



: #DETvsSEA on FOX

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/LlBZc9vPlx — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2022

The Lions offense was able to pick up a single first downs before Tim Boyle misfired on a couple passes. Detroit quickly punted the ball back to Seattle.

Penny continued to hurt the Lions defense with rushes of 13 and 23 yards on the ensuing drive, but Detroit’s defense forced a long field goal attempt. Seahawks kicker Jason Myers was good from 51 yards, pushing the score to 10-0 Seahawks.

Second quarter

Detroit faced a third-and-8 to start the second quarter, and Boyle was strip sacked and the Seahawks recovered. However, upon review it was ruled his arm was going forward, so the Lions punted it away.

The review wouldn’t matter much, as the Seahawks gained 58 yards on a coverage bust from the Lions defense. The next play, Penny scored from 6 yards out. 17-0 Seahawks.

Freddie Swain gets the 58-yard gain and Penny finishes it off for 6!



: #DETvsSEA on FOX pic.twitter.com/F2MTlaLj1B — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 2, 2022

Godwin Igwebuike tried to give the Lions a spark with a huge 47-yard kickoff return. It worked, as Amon-Ra St. Brown had two key plays on the drive. First, he picked up 16 on a second-and-7. Then, on a third-and-10, St. Brown took a draw out of the backfield for an impressive 26-yard touchdown run. 17-7 Seahawks.

But the Seahawks offense continued to hammer Detroit’s defense. Wilson connected with Tyler Lockett for a 28-yard gain over AJ Parker. A sack from Austin Bryant would give Detroit an opportunity to get off the field and mitigate the damage to a field goal attempt. But Seattle picked up 7 yards on a third-and-8 and Wilson successfully converted fourth down on a sneak. Three plays later, the Lions sent a zero blitz and Will Harris bit on the double move, leaving a wide open D.K. Metcalf for the score. 24-7 Seahawks.

Detroit’s offense quickly went three-and-out after Boyle threw three straight incomplete passes, and the rout was on. Penny picked up where he left off with a 37-yard run that pushed Seattle into field goal position. But Seattle had no interest in settling for a field goal, and they would not. A 1-yard pass to Lockett would close out the 90-yard drive. 31-7 Seahawks.

Russell Wilson with the smooth toss to Tyler Lockett for the TD!



: #DETvsSEA on FOX

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/nlTzHi1KwM — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2022

With 21 seconds left, the Lions ran a draw to D’Andre Swift that picked up 31 yards and gave Detroit an outside chance at points before the break. But Riley Patterson missed a 55-yard field goal to keep the score 31-7 at the half.