NFL 2022 Draft order: Detroit Lions clinch top-2 pick with loss to Seahawks

If you think the top two players in the 2022 NFL Draft are Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, well I’ve got good new for you. The Detroit Lions are going to have a shot to draft at least one of them.

After Sunday’s 51-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, they have now clinched a top-two pick in the draft. At, best the Lions can finish with a 3-13-1 record, and with every team outside of the Jacksonville Jaguars already at four wins, Detroit will finish with, at best, the second worst record in the NFL for the 2021 season.

There is still an outside chance the Lions earn the first overall seed, but it would take one pretty huge upset. The Jacksonville Jaguars would have to beat the Indianapolis Colts, and as of this publishing the Jaguars are 14.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Meanwhile the Lions would have to lose to the Green Bay Packers, which seems like a foregone conclusion... unless the Packers clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win on “Sunday Night Football” over the Minnesota Vikings tonight.

Either way, you can start filling out your mock drafts with some accuracy at the top of the draft. It’s going to be Jaguars/Lions at Picks 1 and 2. We just don’t know the order yet.

Current top-five NFL Draft order: