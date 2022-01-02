VIDEO: Taylor Decker catches second career touchdown

Who doesn’t love seeing a big guy get rewarded for his play up front?

It was only a matter of time before the Detroit Lions used a tackle-eligible formation to score a touchdown, and it nearly happened on a play earlier in the series when Tim Boyle targeted tackle Matt Nelson on an out route. Nelson dropped a ball between the numbers, but that didn’t deter Dan Campbell from dialing up another play for a tackle—this one to Taylor Decker.

The Lions are playing with a group of tight ends who weren’t on the roster at the start of the week, with T.J. Hockenson and Shane Zylstra on injured reserve and Brock Wright on reserve/COVID-19. Earlier this week, the media at Allen Park asked Campbell if Nelson was going to start running some routes with the depleted depth at tight end.

“You never know (laughs). You never know,” said Campbell. “He’s got to be ready to do that, I know that after what happened last week. Had he been up, he would’ve been running routes for us.”

This is Decker’s second touchdown reception, the last one coming in Week 13 of the 2018 season versus another NFC West team, the Los Angeles Rams.