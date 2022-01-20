Eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs and plenty of firepower will be on display this weekend. Aside from the laughable Dallas Cowboys, every higher seed came out victorious, which means there are a bunch of elite squads still alive. Given how the NFL works, basically all of them have a pretty strong leader under center.

A lighthearted open thread debate today, looking at some of the best quarterbacks in the league. Given the somewhat significant age gap between the squads, it makes sense to evaluate the players in terms of their 2021 performance and 2022 expectations, nothing further than that.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which conference has better quarterbacks remaining?

My answer: Just to set the table really quick, the NFC features Jimmy Garoppolo, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, and Tom Brady, while the AFC boasts Joe Burrow, Ryan Tannehill, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes. On one side there are a couple of the best ever to play the game, though they are also magnets for hate, as well as an old friend from Detroit.

However, viewed collectively, it is really hard not to like what the AFC offers. The future potential is extremely bright, but even right now Mahomes, Allen, and Burrow look like some of the best weapons in the league. Brady and Rodgers are masterful, but when considering all four players at once, I have to go AFC.

Your turn.