Notes: PFF suggests Detroit Lions pursue CB Bryce Callahan in free agency

The Detroit Lions have an incredibly important offseason ahead of them.

Part of that of course includes bolstering the roster in free agency. While—as PFF’s Brad Spielberger lovingly puts it: “​​You could throw a dart at the Lions’ depth chart and would most likely land on a position they need to upgrade” — he argues secondary reinforcements could the best cost effective option amid the rebuild.

In a list of one free agent each team should sign this offseason, Spielberger suggested the Lions pursue 30-year-old cornerback Bryce Callahan to serve as a veteran presence among a group of young players. Callahan spent four years with the Chicago Bears before signing a three-year, $21 million deal with the Denver Broncos in 2019.

“Callahan has been one of the league’s best slot cornerbacks for years and can play outside in a pinch. He struggled to stay healthy in 2021 but had three straight seasons with coverage grades above 75.0 before this season,” he writes.

While showing promise under Aaron Glenn’s defensive scheme, the position group was plagued by injuries — Jeff Okudah suffering a season-ending Achilles injury Week 1, Ifeatu Melifonwu missing two months with a quadriceps injury, Jerry Jacobs tearing his ACL in December, and Amani Oruwariye’s season ending in late December due to a thumb injury.

“The Lions were asking safeties to play cornerback by the end of the season, and while defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is as good a developer of secondary talent as the league has to offer, he’s not a magician,” Spielberger writes.

As the group works to get back to full health and full speed, the PFF writer suggests adding a veteran to the squad to help in the young defense’s development.

The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett explains how the divisional-round games this weekend prove “just how crucial great quarterback play is to sustained success” and how the Lions need to take note. ($)

Videos! We’ve got rookie highlights and every Lions touchdown this season.

Over the next few weeks, Mlive beat writers will hand out season grades for each position group. Next up: running backs.

Along the same vein, it’s awards season over at The Detroit News where Justin Rogers is handing out titles from offensive player of the year to top rookie of 2021-22. ($)

Detroitlions.com’s Tim Twentyman answers some mail, including a very important draft question — would the Lions consider trading their No. 2 pick?

