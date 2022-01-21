2022 NFL playoff expert picks: Divisional round predictions for all 4 games

The first round of the 2021-22 NFL playoffs is in the books and the Division Round is upon us. Now down to the top-eight teams in the NFL, things are starting to tighten up as the level of competition is growing.

Things are actually so tight that there was not a single consensus winner picked amongst the POD staff this week. This shouldn’t be too surprising, especially considering none of the games have a spread larger than 5.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

That particular game is the No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers (-5.5) hosting the No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers, who are fresh off a 23-17 upset of the Dallas Cowboys. The Packers didn't play last week, resting at home after a bye, but we all remember what happened to them the last time they took the field, losing 37-30 to the Detroit Lions in Week 18.

The tightest game of the playoff weekend is likely going to be the most exciting, as the Kansas City Chiefs are just two-point favorites over the Buffalo Bills. Both teams handled their business last week as the Chiefs doubled up the Steelers 42-21, and the Bills waxed the Patriots 47-17, scoring a touchdown on every offensive possession. With both teams putting up monster points last week, DraftKings Sportsbook is expecting both offenses to continue rolling and this game also has the highest over/under at 54 points. The POD staff is evenly split 5-5 on this game—I took the Bills to win outright, took the points, and the over.

Here’s a look at the rest of the POD staff picks for the Divisional Round: