And then there were eight.

After a mildly competitive Wild Card round, it’s clear we’ve separated the wheat from the chaffs in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. It truly feels like every team left in the postseason truly deserves to be there, and an argument could be made for any one of these teams lifting the Lombardi Trophy in Los Angeles this year.

The Divisional Round’s action kicks off on Sunday with a pair of one seeds making their postseason debut. The Tennessee Titans got to watch the Wild Card round from home with their bye and watched as the Cincinnati Bengals made franchise history by winning their first postseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bengals come into Saturday feeling pretty confident about the present and their young future, but the Titans may be the most overlooked one seed in recent history. They’re a well-balanced team and with Derrick Henry expected to play for the first time since Halloween, they could be even more dangerous.

Then it’s time for the Green Bay Packers to take over. The Packers are healthier than they’ve ever been, with David Bakhtiari and Jaire Alexander potentially returning and Za’Darius Smith potentially playing for the first time since Week 1. They hope to take down a 49ers team that appears to be playing its best football right now. They were the only team to pull off an upset in the first round of the playoffs and they’ve now beaten two of the NFC’s best teams back-to-back in the Rams and Cowboys. Can they make it three in a row or will the Packers replicate their Week 3 win over the 49ers?

Here’s how to watch both of Saturday’s games:

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Kickoff time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Online streaming: Paramount +

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Radio: Westwood One

Radio announcers: Ryan Radtke, Tony Boselli, Laura Okmin

Odds: Titans by 4

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers

Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Online streaming: FoxSports.com

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Radio: Westwood One

Radio announcers: Kevin Harlan, James Lofton, Ben Leber

Odds: Packers by 5.5