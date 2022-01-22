Detroit Lions podcast: 8 players to watch at the Senior Bowl

While the first step in the offseason is free agency, it won’t be long before we’re fully into draft talk. With the Senior Bowl lingering at the end of the month, we figured it was finally time to dip our toe into the topic on this week’s First Byte Detroit Lions podcast.

And rather than grab some unfamiliar face to give us their thoughts on the 2022 NFL Draft, we decided to pluck one from our own backyard. Pride of Detroit’s managing editor Erik Schlitt joined myself and Ryan on Friday evening to talk about various hot topics involving the Lions, the NFL Draft, and the Senior Bowl.

To kick things off, we debate Erik’s Friday column: Would Kyle Hamilton be worth the No. 2 overall pick? Is the (lack of) positional value enough to make him an automatic pass, or is the confidence in his evaluation enough to make him a “unicorn”?

Then we chat about a topic that seems to have died down completely: Are the Lions still in the quarterback market? Erik gives his thoughts on potentially drafting a quarterback with Detroit’s second first-round pick.

Then we close out our conversation by previewing the Senior Bowl. Erik gives us four players on the Lions-coached American team to watch for on each side of the ball. Could the Lions’ TE2 be in this year’s draft class? What about an elite sideline-to-sideline linebacker? Detroit has one of the best cornerbacks in this year’s class on their team. Does that mean anything?

Erik breaks it all down in our “byte-sized” podcast this week:

