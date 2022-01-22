Saturday Division Round open thread: Bengals at Titans, 49ers at Packers

Now, things get interesting.

The Division Round is upon us, and after this weekend of exciting football, we will be left with just four teams competing for the Super Bowl. The Wild Card Round sadly featured many blowouts, with just one road team advancing. Regardless, playoff football is always a must-watch event, and this slate of games looks enticing.

To kick off the weekend, the top-seeded Tennessee Titans will look to fend off the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals. The Titans have been dubbed by some as one of the worst one seeds in recent memory, but Tennessee will look to prove them wrong today. The return of Derrick Henry is an immense boon for a team that clearly missed their star. Coupled with A.J. Brown and Julio Jones at full health, the Titans' offense could impress.

The Bengals’ win over the Raiders was closer than it should have been, but there’s no doubting the chemistry between Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. The Bengals have shown their prowess on offense, but the question remains if they can avoid collapsing when it matters most. The defense will have to play its part well, though Trey Hendrickson clearing concussion protocols is a positive for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Kickoff time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Online streaming: Paramount+

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Did the Green Bay Packers’ bye week help them recover from a brutal defeat against the Detroit Lions in Week 18? Okay, perhaps that is an exaggeration [Editor’s note: No, that’s accurate]. Green Bay is well-rested entering the playoffs after securing the top seed. The Packers went on a tear to close out the season, aside from a loss to the Lions where they rested their starters in the second half. The offense is as deadly as ever with Aaron Rodgers under center. However, they will face off against a team with a lot to prove.

The San Francisco 49ers had a wild outing versus the Dallas Cowboys last week, with Dallas nearly clawing their way back. That victory did not do much to quell the doubters, however, as Green Bay looms large. San Francisco entered the week with some injury concerns, but Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Jimmy Garoppolo are all active for tonight’s game. Can the 49ers provide another upset tonight?

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers

Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Online streaming: FoxSports.com

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi