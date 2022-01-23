Saturday’s games were slated to be more exciting than last week’s Wild Card weekend, and they delivered. Though there were moments where the games seemed to drag, each game ended on a late game-winning field goal that sent two underdogs to the Conference Championship.

Can today’s games live up to yesterday’s excitement? Here is today’s Question of the Day...

Which teams will win their Divisional Round matchups on Sunday?

My answer: Today starts off with Matthew Stafford versus Tom Brady, a matchup that everyone has been looking forward to since last week’s results. Stafford has already notched his first career playoff victory, but now he gets a chance to silence some doubters for good if he can pull off a playoff road victory against the GOAT himself. This should be as close as advertised, so I don’t think it will be easy for either team.

I have the Rams pulling off the upset in this one, but a lot of things are going to need to go right for them. If Stafford is forced to throw the ball 35+ times, then the Rams are probably losing, but if they can give him some support in the run game and hold Brady in check, then the game is theirs. That’s a big ask, but I see it happening today.

As for the Chiefs-Bills matchup, I think the Chiefs take this one decidedly as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs seem to be playing their best ball lately and that’s a scary thing for any opponent. It almost feels like the struggles in the regular season were due to boredom, and now that we’ve reached a point where the games actually matter, Mahomes has looked like himself again. Funny how that works out.

The Bills are no slouches, though. They escaped with a win already on the road in Kansas City earlier this year, and if they can replicate their performance, then they’re one step closer to another AFC Championship. I’m still sticking with the Chiefs to win and cover the spread tonight.

Your turn.

