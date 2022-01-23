The Green Bay Packers lost their Divisional Round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers in particularly heartbreaking fashion. Throughout all of Saturday night, it seemed like the Packers were in control of the game, especially after marching down for a touchdown on the opening drive of the game. And while the offense cooled off considerably the rest of the way—they scored just three points after that drive—their defense was still completely manhandling Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers all night.

Unfortunately for Green Bay, their kryptonite was on full display. The Packers had one of the worst special teams units in history going into the postseason, and that’s what ended up doing them in. First, a blocked field goal prevented them from taking a two-score lead into halftime. Then with just under five minutes to play, a Packers punt was blocked and returned for a game-tying touchdown. 49ers kicker Robbie Gould would seal the one-seeded Packers’ fate a few minutes later with a game-winning 45-yard field goal in the snow.

Around these parts, no one is going to have any sympathy for the Packers. Aaron Rodgers is right up there with one of the more hated athletes in Lions history, and the franchise has had a stranglehold on the division for decades. So last night’s epic collapse was chock-full of schadenfreude. And with Rodgers’ very public heel turn this season, Lions fans weren’t the only ones dancing on Green Bay’s grave last night. Here are the best moments from Twitter after the Packers’ loss:

First, we start with Garoppolo, who unknowingly uttered one of Detroit Lions fans’ common catchphrases:

Robbie Gould with the game winning field goal to beat the Packers:



“Damn that feels good!”



Jimmy Garoppolo finding him for the embrace:



“You’re a f*cking legend man!” pic.twitter.com/89UIc57rST — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) January 23, 2022

And here’s what y’all were doing when the Gould’s kick went through the uprights:

Pride of Detroit when the kick happened. pic.twitter.com/g99x38xusa — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) January 23, 2022

And here’s everyone else:

Aaron Rodgers looks like he can’t believe the #Packers lost. Probably wants to do his own research. — Phil Rosenthal (@phil_rosenthal) January 23, 2022

when you’re counting the times you’ve choked in the playoffs and run out of fingers pic.twitter.com/HRZFEFeQtJ — Mike (@85mf) January 23, 2022

Congratulations to Jimmy Garoppolo on replacing Dr Fauci as Aaron Rodgers’ least favorite Italian — Richard Staff (@RichardStaff) January 23, 2022

This NFL Quarterback compared himself to Michael Jordan and the Last Dance before losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs for the 4th time in his career. pic.twitter.com/PYmw358fU1 — JB (@gridironborn) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers is one mental breakdown away from starting his own pillow company. — k a r l e e (@KarleeKanz) January 23, 2022

ok but how often are kicks blocked https://t.co/Jt5eP8c35k — ArifHasanNFT (@ArifHasanNFL) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers can use the extra week off to actually read Atlas Shrugged — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) January 23, 2022

wish joe rogan gave special teams advice instead — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) January 23, 2022

Reminder that Tom Brady has as many NFC championships as Aaron Rodgers — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 23, 2022

i hope aaron rodgers is able to respect the 49ers personal choice to win this game — claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) January 23, 2022

Everyone stop making fun of Aaron Rodgers, he hates being needled. — Grant Brisbee (@GrantBrisbee) January 23, 2022

Rodgers: “The 49ers are going to regret not taking me!”



The 49ers: beat Rodgers’ ass in every playoff game — xtina (@xtina1229) January 23, 2022

national media Packers punt team



silencing Aaron Rodgers — Ryan Mathews (@Ryan_POD) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers’ playoff run thwarted by snowflakes, cancel culture strikes again — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) January 23, 2022

Two weeks ago Aaron Rodgers said he’d threaten a Super Bowl boycott to get his point across about COVID-19.



pic.twitter.com/yQ2J0gsMtO — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) January 23, 2022

“You’re telling me EVERYONE gets the same amount of playoff wins as me this year?” pic.twitter.com/UbuKZOBU34 — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) January 23, 2022

Oh, and let’s leave you with this one: