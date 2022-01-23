 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A collection of people dunking on Packers, Aaron Rodgers after heartbreaking playoff loss

The internet was on fire after the Green Bay Packers lost in hilariously awful fashion to the 49ers.

By Jeremy Reisman
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers lost their Divisional Round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers in particularly heartbreaking fashion. Throughout all of Saturday night, it seemed like the Packers were in control of the game, especially after marching down for a touchdown on the opening drive of the game. And while the offense cooled off considerably the rest of the way—they scored just three points after that drive—their defense was still completely manhandling Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers all night.

Unfortunately for Green Bay, their kryptonite was on full display. The Packers had one of the worst special teams units in history going into the postseason, and that’s what ended up doing them in. First, a blocked field goal prevented them from taking a two-score lead into halftime. Then with just under five minutes to play, a Packers punt was blocked and returned for a game-tying touchdown. 49ers kicker Robbie Gould would seal the one-seeded Packers’ fate a few minutes later with a game-winning 45-yard field goal in the snow.

Around these parts, no one is going to have any sympathy for the Packers. Aaron Rodgers is right up there with one of the more hated athletes in Lions history, and the franchise has had a stranglehold on the division for decades. So last night’s epic collapse was chock-full of schadenfreude. And with Rodgers’ very public heel turn this season, Lions fans weren’t the only ones dancing on Green Bay’s grave last night. Here are the best moments from Twitter after the Packers’ loss:

First, we start with Garoppolo, who unknowingly uttered one of Detroit Lions fans’ common catchphrases:

And here’s what y’all were doing when the Gould’s kick went through the uprights:

And here’s everyone else:

Oh, and let’s leave you with this one:

