Sunday Divisional Round open thread: Rams at Buccaneers, Bills at Chiefs

Saturday’s slate of Divisional Round games brought the excitement. Can Sunday live up to the wild upsets?

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

First on the docket is a showdown between two NFC powerhouses. Tom Brady is no stranger to postseason success. His Tampa Bay Buccaneers shrugged off the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round without breaking a sweat. With Green Bay eliminated last night, the Buccaneers are the top remaining seed in the conference. After winning the Super Bowl as a road Wild Card team last year, the Buccaneers are looking to get the most of their home field advantage.

Winning won’t come easily, however. The Los Angeles Rams also dismantled their Wild Card opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, and Matthew Stafford and company look primed to make a deep playoff run. Stafford threw a mere 17 times against the Cardinals thanks to a stout Rams defense, but expect that number to increase against Tampa Bay. With a playoff win finally under his belt, can Stafford lead the Rams to another?

Kickoff time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Online streaming: NBC Sports, Peacock, Universo, NFL, Yahoo

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michelle Tafoya, & Kathryn Tappen

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

The final game of this Divisional Round weekend is arguably an AFC Championship-caliber matchup. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have two of the most explosive offenses in the league, each team putting up over 40 points in their Wild Card drubbings. The Bills got revenge on the Patriots for years of torment, while the hapless Steelers had no chance against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Tonight’s matchup should pose a greater challenge for both teams. The Chiefs offense is a massive step up from the Patriots. Is the Bills defense up to the task of stopping the likes of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill? The Chiefs' defense, meanwhile, will be tested by Josh Allen and the Bills' offense. Just 24th in defensive DVOA, can they keep up with Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox?

It should be a must-watch slate of games on Sunday.

Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Online streaming: CBS Sports, Paramount+, NFL, Yahoo

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Jay Feely, & Tracy Wolfson