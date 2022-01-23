Matthew Stafford’s success in the playoffs has been polarizing in Detroit. While plenty of Detroit Lions fans are happy to see him succeed after giving everything he had for a dozen years here, others are either frustrated he couldn’t achieve that success with the team that drafted him or they were hoping the Los Angeles Rams would get eliminated from the playoffs earlier to optimize the Lions’ draft pick they got in return for the Stafford trade.

However, those who played alongside him in Detroit were almost universally* praising the quarterback after his last-second throw against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers allowed kicker Matt Gay to send the Rams to the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Over a dozen Lions players—past and present—went to Twitter during the game to offer their congratulations and praise for Stafford. Here’s a sampling of those players and their reactions:

*Ndamukong Suh not included

Yes sir…. Staff!!!! Really happy for my guy✊ — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) January 23, 2022

I’m gonna be unbearable on TV tomorrow — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 23, 2022

Stafford!!!! — Jared Abbrederis (@abbrecadabra) January 23, 2022

Happy for him man! https://t.co/ihSoGWo3JG — Reggie Ragland (@reggieragland) January 23, 2022

Let’s go 9!!!!!! — Tyrell Crosby (@Tyrellcrosby) January 23, 2022

9!!!!!!!!!!!! — Frank Ragnow (@KNARFWONGAR) January 23, 2022

That was fucking dope #bigdaddystaff — Taylor Decker (@__taylordecker) January 23, 2022

Congratulations #Stafford heck of a game!!! — DIGGZ32 (@JamesIhedigbo) January 23, 2022

Happy for staff he deserve it — Jason Cabinda (@jasoncabinda) January 23, 2022

Stafford is a — Toby Johnson (@Future020113SEC) January 23, 2022

Man I love Stafford. Proud of what he’s doing this year. LFG!!! — Jay Lee (@AirTraffic_Lee4) January 23, 2022

9 with the ice in his veins. — Travis Swanson (@Tswan64) January 23, 2022