Former Detroit Lions teammates react to Matthew Stafford’s last-second playoff win

A bunch of Lions—past and present—congratulated the former Lions quarterback on his game-winning drive.

By Jeremy Reisman
/ new
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford’s success in the playoffs has been polarizing in Detroit. While plenty of Detroit Lions fans are happy to see him succeed after giving everything he had for a dozen years here, others are either frustrated he couldn’t achieve that success with the team that drafted him or they were hoping the Los Angeles Rams would get eliminated from the playoffs earlier to optimize the Lions’ draft pick they got in return for the Stafford trade.

However, those who played alongside him in Detroit were almost universally* praising the quarterback after his last-second throw against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers allowed kicker Matt Gay to send the Rams to the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Over a dozen Lions players—past and present—went to Twitter during the game to offer their congratulations and praise for Stafford. Here’s a sampling of those players and their reactions:

*Ndamukong Suh not included

