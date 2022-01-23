2022 NFL Playoffs: NFC, AFC Championship schedules, dates, kickoff times

There are only four teams left in the 2022 NFL Playoffs after one of the most exciting rounds of playoff football in recent memory—maybe ever. All four games came down to the final minute, with three of the four contests ending on game-winning kicks as time expired. The final game was perhaps the most wild of all, with three lead changes in the final two minutes and a 13-second game-tying drive. But in the end, the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs emerged as the final four teams in contention.

That leaves us with just three more games left in the 2021 season, and two of those will take place next Sunday on January 30. The NFL will broadcast both the NFC and the AFC championship games in back-to-back fashion, setting up a huge day of football that will lead us to Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on February 13.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the NFC and the AFC Championship games.

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, January 30

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Online streaming: Paramount+, Yahoo Sports app

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Date: Sunday, January 30

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Online streaming: FoxSports.com, Yahoo Sports app