It looks like Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is safe from being poached... for now.

Glenn interviewed for the Denver Broncos head coaching vacancy a couple of weeks ago, and while the Broncos have not officially announced anything yet, it appears their search is narrowing without Glenn being in final consideration. As first reported by Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright, the Broncos expected finalists are Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport mostly echoed that report in a Monday morning appearance on NFL Network, adding Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell into the mix, but not including Gannon in his list of reported finalists.

“I am told that their finalists are Dan Quinn, Kevin O’Connell from the Los Angeles Rams—a really good offensive coordinator—and then Nathaniel Hackett, the OC for the Green Bay Packers,” Rapoport said.

Either way, it appears Glenn is not being seriously considered by the Broncos right now. As of now, Glenn has not scored any other head coaching interviews, but don’t get too comfortable quite yet. There are rumors that Saints head coach Sean Payton has not fully committed to the 2022 season yet, and if he bolts, that is a franchise that likely knows and values the leadership and smarts that Glenn brings to the table. From 2016 to 2020, Glenn served as the Saints defensive backs coach.

You’d have to think that is an opportunity Glenn would jump at immediately, seeing as the Saints are largely responsible for his development as a coach. But for now, all appears quiet on the Aaron Glenn front, and that’s good news for the Lions.