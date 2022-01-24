We’re one step closer to Jim Caldwell re-joining the NFC North.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are expected to request a second interview with the former Lions coach for their head coaching vacancy. Caldwell was one of the first people the Bears interviewed for the job back on January 18. Rapoport doesn’t have a date for Caldwell’s follow-up chat with the Bears, but it’s expected to be soon.

Caldwell appears to now be a finalist among at least two other candidates. Per Rapoport, the Bears are also scheduled to have second interviews with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Albert Breer of MMQB also believes Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frasier is a finalist for the job, but he has not been scheduled for a second interview yet. Additionally, Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is reportedly having his first interview with the Bears on Tuesday.

Caldwell has been out of the NFL since a brief stint as the Miami Dolphins quarterbacks coach in 2019. He was forced to step away before the season began due to a health concern.

In his time as Detroit Lions head coach, Caldwell amassed a 36-28 record and went to the playoffs twice in four years. However, Detroit never advanced beyond the Wild Card round of the postseason.

This offseason, Caldwell also interviewed for the Jacksonville Jaguars vacancy. It’s unclear if he’s still considered a candidate for that job, as the Jaguars have started to commence their second round of interviews, which include Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Eberflus.