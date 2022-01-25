Detroit Lions approval poll: Brad Holmes (January 2022)

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has completed his first year on the job, and the vibes seem pretty positive around the organization. Last week, we provided our Year 1 Performance Review for Holmes, but now it’s time for you, the Detroit Lions fanbase, to sound off.

The first-time general manager wasn’t done any favors by the previous regime, who left Holmes to navigate some bulky contracts and was essentially forced to trade away his franchise quarterback during the first month on the job.

At first, the results looked clunky. Jared Goff, a coveted piece of that Matthew Stafford trade, looked just as bad as ever, and some free agency whiffs at the wide receiver position left this offense impotent. Worst of all, the Lions were still winless at Thanksgiving. At that point, Holmes’ approval rating dropped to 79 percent. Lions fans were still sticking with him, understanding the tough circumstances he was given, but doubt was starting to set in.

But the last six weeks of the season provided hope. Holmes’ first-round pick Penei Sewell weathered a tumultuous rookie season and emerged as the top offensive tackle they were expecting. Amon-Ra St. Brown exploded onto the scene, providing Lions fans with hope that Holmes’ vision for the wide receiver room was better than it looked. Detroit also got a bunch of production from undrafted rookies, and even Goff shifted the narrative around him.

Most importantly, the wins finally came. Detroit went 3-3 down the stretch and 3-1 with their starting quarterback, including wins over playoff-bound teams like the Cardinals and Packers.

In his post-season press conference, Holmes explained that three wins aren’t enough—and never will be—but he feels he laid the foundation and completed one primary goal of 2021: develop young players.

Was that enough? Did he do a good enough job in the draft? Are there any lingering concerns from some of the free agency moves he made (or didn’t make)? Before we get into your thoughts, here’s a look at Holmes’ approval rating through Year 1.

March 2021 (pre-free agency): 97 percent approval

May 2021 (post-draft): 98 percent

September 2021 (post-cuts): 90 percent

October 2021: 87 percent

November 2021: 79 percent

December 2021: 97 percent

Now it’s your time to weigh in. Vote in the poll below and share your explanation in the comment section.