After a wild playoff weekend, what future is in store for the NFC North?

Well that was fun.

Football fans got one hell of a late Christmas gift with the NFL Divisional Round playoffs. Four games of extremely excellent caliber, high-flying drama and live wire action. Oh, we haven’t forgotten your heaping helping of schadenfreude in regard to the Green Bay Packers.

There was plenty from the weekend that should be of interest to any fan of the Detroit Lions; after all, the dismissal of Aaron Rodgers from the playoffs may have potentially sealed his time with the Packers and may change the fate of the entire NFC North division is so. Meanwhile, former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford got the big play in the postseason to propel the Los Angeles Rams forward, demolishing old tropes and myths. Finally, in the tilt between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, we may have just witnessed the impetus to once more change the rulebook.

It’s a lot to take in, and we have plenty of time on the latest Pride Of Detroit PODcast. We sit down to examine the playoffs from the Lions lens, explain our rooting interests and what Detroit fans should take away from an insane two days of football. We’ll dig deep into the Packers loss and also deal with the nagging debate over whether it’s kosher for Lions fans to root for Stafford or not.

Plenty to get to, plenty to discuss. Download the PODcast now.

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on both Twitch and YouTube.