Notes: Just one Detroit Lions player named to PFWA’s All-Rookie team

Only one Detroit Lions player was named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie team, which was announced on Tuesday. Unsurprisingly, that player was Lions first-round pick Penei Sewell, who was named to the team alongside the second offensive tackle taken in the draft Rashawn Slater.

Sewell has already earned similar honors by being named to PFF’s All-Rookie team and Sports Info Solution’s list, as well.

Sewell finished his rookie season with the sixth highest grade among all NFL right tackles, but it’s worth noting that due to an injury to left tackle Taylor Decker, Sewell had to play on the left side for the first half of his rookie season, despite practicing on the right side all offseason.

While players like Alim McNeill and Amon-Ra St. Brown received praised from other publications, neither made it on PFWA’s list. St. Brown was topped by Ja’Marr Chase—the publication’s choice for Offensive Rookie of the Year—and Jaylen Waddle at the wide receiver position. Here’s a look at the production of all three wide receivers in 2021:

Ja’Marr Chase: 81 catches, 1,455 yards, 13 TDs; 7 rushes, 21 yards

Jaylen Waddle: 104 catches, 1,015 yards, 6 TDs; 2 rushes, 3 yards, 1 TD

Amon-Ra St. Brown: 90 catches, 912 yards, 5 TDs; 7 rushes, 61 yards, 1 TD

PFWA’s All-Rookie team featured just one interior defender—Patriots’ Christian Barmore—so there was no room for McNeill.

Speaking of Sewell, he posted the best PFF run blocking grade of any rookie offensive tackle in the past 12 years.

If you somehow haven’t gotten your Matthew Stafford fix over the past 48 hours, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press examined what this playoff run could do for his Hall of Fame credentials (subscriptions required).

Time to fess up: I went 0-4 with my picks for the Divisional Round of the playoffs. However, three of our writers absolutely killed it with their predictions. Congrats to Alex Reno, Chris Perfett and Morgan Cannon!

The Athletic’s Chris Burke has 10 things he learned during Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes’ first year.

