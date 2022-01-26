The Detroit Lions are one of just three teams that could be forced to do the HBO series Hard Knocks heading into the 2022 offseason. Our Jeremy Reisman breaks down the selection process here. While the prospect of a Lions-oriented TV show is enticing for some, others may be conflicted because it presents an additional distraction in an NFL offseason, which brings us to today’s question of the day.

Question of the day: Do you want the Lions to be featured on Hard Knocks?

My answer: yes pleaaaase.

I’ve been waiting for years for the Lions to be selected, but with quiet, timid regimes over the tenures of Jim Caldwell and Matt Patricia there was never a real chance during their eligible years. Now the Lions feature a hyper-caffeinated 265-pound hype man leading their team, and it’s the content America needs.

As for the distraction argument, I’m a firm believer that if being on Hard Knocks ruins your team’s season, then your team wasn’t good enough to have a worthwhile season to begin with.

Do you want to see the Lions on Hard Knocks? Vote below: