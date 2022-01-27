Saints reportedly request to interview Lions DC Aaron Glenn

In news that we were all expecting to come, the New Orleans Saints have requested to interview Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head coaching vacancy, as first reported by MMQB’s Albert Breer.

Earlier this week Sean Payton announced he was stepping down as Saints head coach after serving at the position for 15 years. During that time, Payton accumulated a 152-89 record, along with a 9-8 record in the postseason and one Super Bowl Championship. Those are big shoes to fill.

Glenn served as defensive backs coach for the Saints from 2016 to 2020. During that time he helped the development of big-time players in the secondary, including Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Williams, and Malcolm Jenkins. Under his watch, the Saints went from having one of the worst defenses in the league to one of the better units.

At this point, Glenn is not the front-runner for the Saints. Those honors belong to current Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who has long been thought to be the one getting groomed for the position once Payton left. Allen has been the defensive coordinator since the middle of the 2015 season, and he was also part of the defensive coaching staff from 2006-2010. Allen even got a subtle, unprompted endorsement from Payton during the head coach’s retirement press conference, saying he’d be “a great candidate in the building” for the job.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is also a candidate for the job, “amongst others.”

Glenn previously interviewed for the Broncos head coaching job, but Denver has since reportedly hired Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.