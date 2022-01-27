Notes: Detroit Lions voted least attractive fan base

In an absolute sham of a survey, Detroit Lions fans were voted the least attractive in the entirety of the NFL.

Lines.com surveyed 908 sports fans, AKA a group of miserable people who hate Detroit, and asked fans “to call out the teams they felt had the most attractive followers.” Like on many stats sheets this season, the Lions came in dead last — only 2.1 percent of those surveyed say Detroit has the most attractive fans.

Excuse me, are you telling me THIS isn’t attractive? Look at the material - that’s high quality kraft paper, made of the finest chemical pulp. (Didn’t think I’d be Googling how paper bags are made but here we are.)

I do think the survey might have been based on behaviors. They asked voters what behaviors they found unattractive — there were six behaviors:

Using vulgar language

Consuming alcohol

Being confrontational toward opposing fans

Engaging in traditions

Singing or group cheers

Competitiveness

The majority of voters—by nearly double—say each of those behaviors is attractive at a sporting event. But of the people who found them unattractive, the highest percentage said using vulgar language was the worst at 28.7%. That was followed by consuming alcohol at 23.8%.

Uhhhhh......prooooobably two things that happen a lot at Lions games. :-) If that’s the case, then:

Additionally, they asked these folks to pick the most attractive fan bases for all major leagues. Detroit Pistons fans came in second to last in the NBA survey, Detroit Tigers fans came in third to last in the MLB survey, and Detroit Red Wings fans came in fifth to last. Mmmmmmkay.

If you’re wondering, the winners of each survey were fans of the Atlanta Falcons, L.A. Lakers, Atlanta Braves, and L.A. Kings. Clearly this survey was full of Atlanta and L.A. fans that voted for themselves and I call shenanigans. Isn’t there some board to investigate such data?!

And onto the rest of your notes.

Here’s a palate cleanser — the Lions team released some new photos

Mlive’s Benjamin Raven continues reviewing the 2021 season by position. Next up — defensive linemen and edge defenders.

The Michigan Panthers of the USFL — the United States Football League starting in April — hired a big name as their first head coach. Here’s a story from Mlive with more.

The Detroit Free Press’s ​​Jeff Seidel explains why drafting a QB isn’t part of definitive five-step plan to save the Lions. He examines other teams’ blueprints to success and how they’ve worked out. ($)

The Lions are hosting a free locker room tour with Chris Spielman and Don Muhlbach, who will give their thoughts on what to expect for 2022. From the event page, it seems like it’s meant to get folks interested in season tickets, so if that sounds up your alley, you can register here.

Despite watching the Midwest Patriots idea implode, it seems the Raiders may be try their hand at becoming the Southwest Patriots anyway. The jokes are flying among Detroit media, including us.