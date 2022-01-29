 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Former Detroit Lions quarterback ends Tom Brady’s career

Matthew Stafford: The Brady Slayer.

By Jeremy Reisman
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

After 13 seasons, two playoff wins and an NFC West title, former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has decided that Tom Brady’s career has come to an end. The 44-year-old quarterback has reportedly hung up his cleats after Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs by a score of 30-27.

After Brady helped Tampa recover from a 24-point deficit, Stafford led the Rams on a 63-yard drive in just 42 seconds thanks to a beautifully-placed, 44-yard bomb to Cooper Kupp. That allowed kicker Matt Gay to kick the game-winning field goal as time expired, ending the Buccaneers’—and Brady’s—chance at back-to-back titles.

Brady’s career ends after 22 seasons, seven Super Bowl titles, three MVP awards, and five Super Bowl MVPs. Pretty good for a sixth-round pick.

With Brady’s retirement and the uncertain future surrounding Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the NFC could be looking for a new best quarterback in 2022.

